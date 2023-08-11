...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 114 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Sunday morning through
Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on
relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Weather Alert
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Georgia's emissions reduction plan must include decisive power-industry reforms
Based on existing reports, it appears that Georgia’s so-called climate plan, actually an emissions reduction plan, funded through the federal Inflation Reduction Act, is already being misguided by political motives. While the planning proposal provides urgently needed opportunities for substantially reducing the emission of heat-trapping gases, as described, disturbing questions remain unanswered.