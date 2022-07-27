To the Editor:
I am writing this in response to your editorial “Even in modern-day America some prejudices die hard.”
I will not get into all of your attempts to imply that Christians with deep beliefs on homosexuality are also prejudiced against everyone of a different race or that we go around calling people demeaning offensive names.
We believe that the Bible is the inspired word of God. In Matthew 22:36-40, we are told that the two greatest commandments are to love God with all of our heart, mind and body. The second is to love our neighbor as our self.
You have to admit that God is very clear on His condemnation of homosexual actions and the fact that He calls it a sin. In Genesis 18:20, He destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah because of their lust for same-sex activities. He goes on in Revelation 21:8 and says that they will not go to Heaven because of it. So if the greatest commandment is to love God, then how can you endorse something that He calls a sin? Since the second greatest command is to love your neighbor as yourself, then how can you endorse and encourage your neighbor to do something that God says is sinful?
The Bible also says in John 3:16-17 that Jesus came into the world not to condemn the world, but that the world through Him would be saved. You see this in John 8:10-11, where the crowd brought the woman to Him to be stoned and after He shamed the crowd and they left, Jesus said that he doesn’t condemn her and to go and sin no more. He didn’t say go and form a political action committee to make your sin acceptable, or to pass legislation to make it legal. He said to go and sin no more.
Mr. Fletcher, it appears that your answer is to tell God and Christians to shut up. Well, God hasn’t changed His definition of sin or His position on homosexuality to please you. I think that the real problem is that you and others in the media, in politics and in Hollywood, just don’t believe there is a God, that the Bible is His written Word, and that He considers homosexuality a sin.
— John Cannady
Baconton
