...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING
FOR SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA...
High fire danger conditions are expected today over Southwest and
South Central Georgia. This will be due to several factors,
including near-record triple digit temperatures, unseasonably low
relative humidity values of 18-25 percent, and an unstable air
mass characterized by very high mixing heights. Afternoon winds
will be north to northeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Dead fuels will dry quickly. Live fuels will become stressed and
wilty.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Air temperatures of 101 to 103 expected this evening. On
Thursday, Air temperatures of 102 to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM EDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Heartless will soon vacate seats of power
It surely saddens the Lord’s Spirit to see the distortion of truth a slick video presentation in a mock investigation — propaganda worthy of Stalin or Communist China — in His beautiful and gloriously blessed America to whom He has been so good.
But God has seen the heartless hearts of those sitting in seats where they will soon vacate because God and his truth and justice will not be mocked. He has heard and shared with His Prophets their words of disloyalty and treason against our nation.
An administration so weak that now even China — who believes she already has defeated America — humiliates our statemen by threats to annihilate us over Taiwan.
Even Groups like Ruth sent Us are allowed to threaten the families of Justices of the Supreme Court. Could America sink any lower?
Praise God for courageous men like Jeremy Brown running for mayor out of a jail cell in Pinellas, Fla. Heroes are emerging all over our nation. Too many for even an authoritarian government like the present to contain.
It’s time for all Americans to rise up in Praise and Jubilant Joy for the victory before us, even as we look forward to the move of the Lord to change the face of this nation and the world.
