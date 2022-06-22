Dear Editor:

It surely saddens the Lord’s Spirit to see the distortion of truth a slick video presentation in a mock investigation — propaganda worthy of Stalin or Communist China — in His beautiful and gloriously blessed America to whom He has been so good.

But God has seen the heartless hearts of those sitting in seats where they will soon vacate because God and his truth and justice will not be mocked. He has heard and shared with His Prophets their words of disloyalty and treason against our nation.

An administration so weak that now even China — who believes she already has defeated America — humiliates our statemen by threats to annihilate us over Taiwan.

Even Groups like Ruth sent Us are allowed to threaten the families of Justices of the Supreme Court. Could America sink any lower?

Praise God for courageous men like Jeremy Brown running for mayor out of a jail cell in Pinellas, Fla. Heroes are emerging all over our nation. Too many for even an authoritarian government like the present to contain.

It’s time for all Americans to rise up in Praise and Jubilant Joy for the victory before us, even as we look forward to the move of the Lord to change the face of this nation and the world.

Elizabeth Hinesley

Delray Beach, Fla.

Recommended for you

Tags

More Opinion

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.