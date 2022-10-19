To the Editor:
Herschel Walker was a great football player, but he would make a terrible senator.
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing &&
To the Editor:
Herschel Walker was a great football player, but he would make a terrible senator.
He has promulgated election conspiracy theories. Despite railing against absentee fathers, he has fathered three children whose identities he kept secret. Though he claims to be pro-life, he reportedly paid for an abortion. The hypocrisy is mind-boggling.
He’s a habitual liar. He falsely claimed that he was valedictorian at his high school and that he graduated in the top 1% of his class at the University of Georgia.
He allegedly threatened to kill his ex-wife. He once “talked about having a shoot-out with police.” Three years ago, he said, “I would take a gun, put it to my head, snap it.”
As someone who defended Georgia’s elections, I know how important it is to have serious people in office. Walker isn’t one.
We can’t afford to play Russian roulette with America’s future.
— Baoky Vu
Decatur
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.