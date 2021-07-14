Dear Herald Editor,
The rumor is Herschel Walker will run for the U.S. Senate seat in Georgia next year. Black Georgia residents should expect Walker to be as unconcerned as Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in addressing their concerns. Warnock is a white-washed liberal Democrat, and Walker is a white-washed conservative Republican.
A prominent Republican suggested Walker is a good ole boy black Republican. During an interview on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton radio show, former President Trump said, “I had dinner with [Herschel] a week ago. He’s a great guy. He’s a patriot. He’s a very loyal person.”
That means Herschel Walker is loyal to the status quo of whites on top and blacks on the bottom.
— Kevin Palmer
Evans
