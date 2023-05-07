Let’s start this off with an example of how people think. A person gets adopted. Many times they look at that as if someone gave them away. That someone didn’t want them. Try thinking the opposite. Someone actually cared enough about you to have chosen you. They picked you out of many choices because they wanted you to be a part of their family.
Another example. Parents that have a child that is born with a “disability.” God has actually made that child a little more special than others. And that causes you to be special. You actually have to take the focus off your needs and give that child the extra time that many of us have that we spend doing worthless things. You give that child so much love, so much patience and if that child has siblings, they learn how to have unconditional love and patience.
Have you every noticed families that have a special needs child? The love they show to one another is a good love. They aren’t sitting at a restaurant looking at their phones. They are actually sharing their time together as a family. It’s a journey to grow. A journey to love and care for others.
We are in difficult times at this moment. We are experiencing situations that are dividing us as a community, as a nation. We spend so much of our time complaining, so much of our time talking about others. Or worse, we spend so much of our time thinking we are doing what we need to do to make our world better.
Well, I say let’s spend more time thinking about others, thinking about others’ needs. When you look in the mirror in the morning, what do you see? Do you see a person that has love? That is loved? Do you see a person that has done so much wrong, yet you know God has forgiven you and you now feel like life is a party, that you are accepted? That there are great things coming your way?
Then pass it on. Celebrate your mistakes by helping and praying for people that need your prayers. We all have needs. Look beyond the nose you see in that mirror and pass that love on. Someone needs your kindness today.
To all the ones that I have seen that have those special needs in your life, thank you. When I see you, you will never know the warmth you brought to my heart.
B.J. Fletcher
Albany
B.J. Fletcher is an Albany businesswoman and a former Albany City Commissioner.
