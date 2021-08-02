I cannot thank both you and Mr. Morrissey enough for the words of wisdom expressed in todays edition of the Herald.
As a former devoted reader of your publication, I had all but given up purchasing or reading the Herald due to the opinionated and often revolting comments appearing in the “Squawkbox.”
I agree that we all are still blessed with freedom of speech, but to see the many hate-filled comments of late, and knowing so many were based solely on not only false, but totally bizarre information and “facts,” had all but destroyed my faith in humanity and the power of our press.
How can we hope for a better tomorrow, and any hope for future generations, if we don’t express our thoughts and opinions. However, our words must be based on verifiable facts and truth, not emotionally charged rhetoric, expressed by angry, biased, opinionated, well-paid mouthpieces of any particular political party.
We all need to grow up and quit reacting like schoolyard bullies. Take whatever time necessary to become better informed on both local and national issues before making threats and just spouting threats and outright false information.
Thanks to the powers that be of this local publication for finally taking a stand.
I, for one, may just renew my subscription or make an effort to purchase a paper more often now.
In all sincerity (and you may publish my comments should you so choose), I remain:
