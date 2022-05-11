As May 24 Republican Primary approaches, it becomes so important to elect someone who puts Georgia first. That’s why I’m voting for Jeremy Hunt.
As a lifelong resident of southwest Georgia, I know the importance of family and community. I’ve raised my children and grandchildren in southwest Georgia and know that sound family values are vital for our community. Jeremy Hunt does, too. When he and his wife were blessed with a little girl, he promised to never surrender his daughter’s future to those that are pushing un-American ideals. What’s more, he yields to no one in his defense of the sanctity of human life and will fight for the unborn while partnering with churches and nonprofits to promote adoption, foster care, and crisis pregnancy centers.
Jeremy also knows the struggles facing our community.
As a Georgia native, he’s earned support from the same local business owners and elected officials that I know and trust and understands the Christian idea of service that runs deep in our community. As a kid, Jeremy’s childhood home was never empty: Those in need were always invited for a warm meal and a place to stay during tough times. He knows what it means to be a servant of God.
As our country navigates the chaos of the last two years, we need someone more than ever who will fight for our families and our community. Jeremy honorably served our country in the Army as I know he will do in Congress.
Stacker looks back at 30 iconic moments in sports that defined the 1960s. These include college basketball dynasties from the state of California, historic home runs that set records and won the World Series, and ingenious high jumpers who changed the way track-and-field sports were performed. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.