...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER THIS WEEKEND IN PARTS OF SOUTH GEORGIA...
The weather this weekend will be dry and breezy, with full
afternoon sunshine. On Saturday afternoon, minimum Relative
Humidity will dry out into the 20 to 25 percent range, and wind
gusts will peak in the 25 to 30 mph range.
In addition, it has been about one week now since the last wetting
rain of one-quarter inch or more along and north of a line from
Camilla to Tifton to Ocilla. The lack of wetting rainfall in
recent days and the critical fire weather conditions this weekend
will elevate the burning environment.
Please consider delaying back yard burns this weekend.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF SW GEORGIA,
FOR DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130,
131, 144, 145, AND 146...
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect until 10 PM EDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 122, 123, 124, 125, 126,
127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 144, 145, and 146.
* WIND...Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with frequent gusts to 25-28
mph.
* HUMIDITY...18 to 25 %
* THUNDERSTORMS...Not expected.
* FUELS...Dry, but expected to become very dry by midday, and
reach the 6% soil moisture for several hours.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Jesus calls for democratic government
In the Lord’s Prayer, Jesus asks his followers to practice democracy. Its first line reads, “Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name.”
In the ancient world, the name of a person summed up the entire personality and belief system of the individual. God is politically like a father, not a ruler.
In the second line, Jesus says that the father’s government in heaven needs to be transferred to earth: “Thy kingdom come on earth, as it is in heaven.” The Bible text points throughout to an earthly government “kingdom” guided by laws like the Ten Commandments or other democratic constitutions, not by lifetime, power-hungry rulers.
Fathers and mothers do not have subjects in their families, like kings do. They have children who need to be protected, supported and nurtured. Family government is temporarily empowered to shepherd those under their care until they can be equally empowered citizens of the realm. A national or state democratic government is temporarily empowered in the same way, until the next election.
But American Christians in government leadership today want to stay in power over their subjects forever, and to accumulate more and more power through centralized rather than decentralized, family-type decision-making.
