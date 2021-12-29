To the Editor:

Sen. Johnny Isakson was a statesman who served Georgia with honor. He put his state and country ahead of self and party, and his great legacy endures.

My prayers go out to his wife Dianne and the Isakson family.

— Paul Bacon

Hallandale Beach, Fla.

