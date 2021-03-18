DEAR Editor:
I’ve had the privilege of knowing Mike Sistrunk for going on 18 years. I don’t think I’ve ever met a man that was more willing to serve.
Mike is an honorable and humble man. I’ve never seen him to be disrespectful to anyone. He’s been an asset to our county and has saved no telling how much money, on the roads alone. His knowledge and dedication are rare and hard to find and will be greatly missed by the people that he served.
Most all of the people that I know have a great respect for him. Mike went above and beyond the call of duty. I’ve seen him rescue horses, dogs and wouldn’t be surprised to say people as well.
We the people of Lee County will greatly miss Mike Sistrunk. Job well-done, Mike. God bless you.
Jerry and Barbara Smith
Leesburg
