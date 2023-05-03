Dear Mr. Fletcher

I grew up in Virginia on Chesapeake Bay. On several well-remembered occasions, I was invited to hunt ducks and Canada geese there. After coming to Georgia, I hunted ducks and Canada geese from time to time on Lake Iamonia, just over the Florida border. Once I was extremely fortunate to travel with clients to Stuttgart, Ark., to hunt ducks and Canada geese on the flyway.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags