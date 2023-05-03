To the Editor:
Re: the letter to the editor from 04-25-2023 titled: Is it time to rein in churches?


The writer says, “Lately, however, churches have positioned their political puppets in government and in the courts to do their bidding.”
God, how I hate these hypocritical liberals who would impose their “truth” while denying others the same rights. Liberals would relieve the individual of any personal responsibilities and make society responsible for the individual’s failures.
Self-reliance, hard work, and honesty are values that made this country the envy of people all over the world. Liberals have taken over the media, intimidated corporations (Budweiser) into glamorizing transgenders, and set up government programs to “re-normalize” society. Now they are coming after the churches.
To borrow some song lyrics: “Rise up on men of God.” And to that, I add, “When hell freezes over.”
— J. Marion Franklin
Albany
