In 2019 Medicare quietly launched a scheme called Direct Contracting allowing companies to control the health care of tens of millions of traditional Medicare and Medicare supplement beneficiaries.

Direct Contracting inserts a for-profit company between patients and medical providers. Companies are paid a monthly fee to cover a portion of a patient's expenses keeping 40% of the fee that’s not spent on patient care. Beneficiaries can be enrolled without their full knowledge or consent and to opt out a patient must change their primary care doctor. Companies were granted a waiver that exempts them from certain anti-kickback regulations that normally keep doctors from entering their patients in a for-profit plan. Companies lure doctors with promises of greater reimbursement from Medicare and payments for enrolling their patients into the plan.

