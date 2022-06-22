...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING
FOR SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA...
High fire danger conditions are expected today over Southwest and
South Central Georgia. This will be due to several factors,
including near-record triple digit temperatures, unseasonably low
relative humidity values of 18-25 percent, and an unstable air
mass characterized by very high mixing heights. Afternoon winds
will be north to northeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Dead fuels will dry quickly. Live fuels will become stressed and
wilty.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Air temperatures of 101 to 103 expected this evening. On
Thursday, Air temperatures of 102 to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM EDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Air temperatures of 101 to 103 expected this evening. On
Thursday, Air temperatures of 102 to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM EDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: No kid should go through the summer hungry
Summer is right around the corner, and for kids it’s often the most joyful time of the year. But many parents and caregivers may be worrying about how they’ll stretch their budget to replace the meals their kids usually eat at school
To the Editor:
During the school year, kids can rely on school programs like breakfast, lunch and after-school meals. But when school is out, many of those critical meals disappear, making summer a hungry time for many children.
Luckily, summer meal programs run by local schools and community groups can help fill that gap by providing healthy meals at no cost to kids and teens at familiar places like parks, pools, libraries and rec centers.
No Kid Hungry’s summer meals texting service makes it quick and easy for families to find their nearest summer meal site. Parents, grandparents and caregivers can simply text ‘FOOD’ or ‘COMIDA’ to 304-304 to find free summer meals in their community.
All Georgia kids deserve to enjoy a happy, hunger-free summer so they can return to school in the fall fueled and ready to learn.
Eleni Towns
Washington, D.C.
Eleni Towns is associate director of No Kid Hungry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.