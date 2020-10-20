Now that we are facing the most important and far-reaching election in our nation's history, I wonder why we do not require political candidates to be examined for mental prowess and stability under fire. With all the crazy things going on in our country, it is obvious that there are some very unstable people in charge permitting this wanton destruction and the uprooting of our tradition values.
After a certain age, many suffer from mental instability and loss of memory and cognizant ability. To aspire for the highest office in our nation demands a high level of intelligence and stability. Both in the presidency and vice presidency, we should demand the highest level of mental awareness and moral integrity.
We take tests for nearly everything, including a driver’s license. Should we not require a test for cognizant lucidity? What about the possibility in our latter years of dementia that could make anyone unfit for public office? We rely solely on a majority vote and ignore the mental stability of the candidate. My military training included many tests under extreme pressure.
Crazy people do crazy things and make absurd statements, and as a nation we are in danger of losing our sanity. I suggest that all persons running for public office be examined for cognizant stability and not only for their popularity. How about a lie detector test? I wonder how many politicians would pass the test? People who vote for unstable public officials should also have their heads examined.
Daniel Del Vecchio
Albany
