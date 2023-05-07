Regarding Marc Hyden's article "Bidenomics: Robbing Peter to help Paul buy a house," I agree that FHA mortgages may not be the most effective solution to address the housing crisis. However, my reasons differ from Hyden's as I believe that FHA mortgages will not be sufficient in helping millions of Americans afford a home.
I also agree that encouraging people to take on excessive debt is not the solution. Instead, I believe that a more robust approach would be to implement a renter's tax credit policy. This policy could benefit households that spend more than 30% of their income on housing expenses by capping their out-of-pocket costs and offering refunds for those who exceed the threshold.
Moreover, this approach would stimulate the economy by providing greater productivity and incentivizing individuals to pursue low-paying but critical jobs such as nursing, EMT drivers, and factory work. Additionally, it could alleviate concerns that providing loans to individuals could lead to another financial crisis.
Therefore, I urge everyone to reach out to their members of Congress to express their support for a renter's tax credit policy.
Sarah Miller
University City, Mo.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.