Cobb County Home Rule makes laws pertaining to their own governance. Republican state legislators used redistricting to draw a current elected official out of her district, and introduced a new map that put two incumbents in one district.
HB1154 was a breach of redistricting protocol resulting in a Cobb County commissioner, duly elected to a four-year term, step down from office two years early and leave 200,000 people without representation.
When you vote it is final. No person/entity has the right to change your vote because they disagree. If your team losses, congratulate the opponent, be sad, and do better next time. Never do we suggest our children complain to the commission that rules were unfair, or we don’t like the outcome so it voids the win.
One person or entity, like in competitive sports, cannot remove the duly elected commissioner because they don’t like the outcome.
In this climate of plans to seize voting machines, create false electors for the purpose of overturning votes cast, demand election officials “find” votes to overturn votes cast, you can now add re-drawing maps of an elected commissioner while in office.
What you can do: Sign the petition at drawnoutga.com. and visit www.d2cobb.com and view amazing accomplishments to date. Amazing accomplishments to come.
What you can’t do: You can’t feel helpless. In another county? Sign the petition. If they try it in Cobb, they will try it somewhere else, and we can’t allow this behavior to become the norm.
— Renee Jones
Atlanta
