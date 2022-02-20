As we begin to enter the 2022 mid-term elections, I want you to pay attention to something which will receive very little attention from the “conservative-Republican” news media as well as the “liberal/progressive Democratic” news media. It began around 1980 with the emergence and growth of right-wing “think-tanks” and “policy institutes,” which are in reality right-wing propaganda mills and factories.
What also emerged at this time was the increasing involvement of billionaires into Republican Party national politics. This is expertly detailed and described in the best book I have ever seen written on the topic of politics — a book written by Jane Mayer titled “Dark Money: The Hidden History Of The Billionaires Behind The Rise Of The Radical Right.” Mayer has won 12-plus awards and prizes in and for journalism. To my knowledge, no one has ever been able to successfully refute anything that Mayer says in her book.
What I take the most from her book is that today’s conservative-Republicans have become much more in favor of wanting to abolish every single federal government social program that helps the middle classes and lower classes (99% of us) including Social Security. This is especially true of the Republicans in the U.S. Congress.
However they will never admit to it because they know that most Republican voters do not want the programs to be abolished and do not believe in what I call a political “Survival-Of-The-Fittest” Social Darwinism.
