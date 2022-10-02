Whoa. Hold your horses. Did you read Friday's headlines? Georgia No. 1, again, for the ninth straight year.
Folks, it weren't no Democrat that did this. This was your hated, good-for-nothing, Republicans. They want to destroy this nation. Make it great again. Yes, you may forget about the gap between the teeth, and yes you can, and really should, forget about the color of skin.
But don't forget, she is a Democrat. She and Warnock. They are your great president's followers. If you like Biden, they want you to love them. Warnock, tells you how great he is. Yes he is. For every penny he tells you he is putting into your front pocket, he taking two out of your back.
Stacey, wants you to believe how great she'll be as governor. She'll make sure you get your fair share. Well, I don't mind sharing the work load. What did I say? Work!? How dare me to mention that word.
Stacey cares about as much for you, as a young lady would care for a big pimple on her face. There are jobs available. All kinds of jobs. Pay is good. Who is keeping them there? The Republicans.
Remember that when you go to the polls. Let the people of Georgia rise up above the BS, and continue to show this nation how we do it. Like it should be done.
Jimmy Hiers,
Doerun
