...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Seeking Biblical justification for supporting abortion
Early in this campaign cycle, Sen. Raphael Warnock ran a campaign ad that started out saying that he was a pastor first. That statement puzzled me, so I wrote him and asked him to explain how he could be a pastor first and support the pro-abortion issue.
I received from his office what appeared to be an explanation right out of the Democratic platform with no mention of any scriptural basis.
I wrote him again and asked him more explicitly to tell me from the Bible how he could support the pro-abortion issue. I never received a response. He later came out with a campaign ad stating that he was a pro-choice pastor. I again wrote asking, since he was an ordained pastor, that he give me his Biblical basis for being a pro-choice man of God.
The silence has been deafening.
Until he can provide scriptural basis from the Bible, Warnock should immediately stop using the position of pastor for political gain and just simply use the title of Senator and leave God out of it. I am still willing to consider his, or any other pastor’s, scriptural basis for supporting the killing of a baby in the womb. Until then, just be a politician.
— John Cannady
Mitchell County
