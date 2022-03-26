To the Editor:

It seems like history has given the good ole boys with their AK-47s, AR-15s and other assorted military assault weapons the perfect chance to use their redneck skills, to really do some good for people who are dying. But, oh no, you would rather storm the capitol, threaten to kill unarmed old people who were doing their job.

I have not seen a sign-up sheet for these people here in south Georgia. Could it be fake news, or maybe the good ole boys have figured out that the Russians shoot back?

Another thought, rather than send the Capitol rioters to jail, send them to the Ukraine and kill bad Russians. But no, we would rather scream "fake news" and "the election was stolen."

Name withheld on request

