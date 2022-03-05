...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE,
WESTERN BIG BEND, SE ALABAMA, AND SW GEORGIA FOR DANGEROUS FIRE
WEATHER CONDITIONS...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST /8 PM CST/
THIS EVENING FOR FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 007,
008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 026, 027, 065,
066, 067, 068, 069, 108, 112, 114, 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125,
126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 155, 156,
157, AND 158...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 065, 066, 067, 068, and
069.Fire weather zones 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014,
015, 016, 017, 018, 026, 027, 108, 112, and 114.Fire weather
zones 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130,
131, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, 155, 156, 157, 158,
159, 160, and 161.
* WIND...Southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts near 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY...25 to 45 percent.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Not expected.
* FUELS...Very dry. Several wildfires ongoing.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Southwest Georgians need access to broadband
The pandemic continues to expose society’s systemic issues, including the gulf between the digital “haves” and “have-nots.”
Reliable broadband access has become an essential tool for modern life, and the pandemic has made it even more necessary so people can safely learn, work and access essential services.
Georgia has allocated $408 million for broadband improvements, but only four southwest Georgia counties will receive funding — a total of $41.5 million. Dougherty County will receive no money for broadband improvements, and much of southwest Georgia is left out of these critical infrastructure improvements.
Lack of broadband access impacts the health of residents, especially seniors in rural communities. I co-chaired a volunteer program to provide access to online vaccination appointments and gave vaccinations. The program was helpful, but it’s not enough.
Broadband expansion would improve the well-being of southwest Georgians by providing access to telehealth consultations and mental health therapy. Having reliable, affordable broadband would save time and money by reducing travel to medical appointments and give folks access to a greater range of medical services.
It would increase coordination and collaboration with nurse practitioners, saving lives through specialized care and better communication.
Greater access to regular medical care would help keep people out of emergency rooms and reduce patient loads for overworked hospital staff.
It would make school safe for students and educators who might need to participate virtually.
The lack of critical broadband improvements in southwest Georgia threatens our health, education, work and our lives.
