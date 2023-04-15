To The Editor:
I would like to take this opportunity and address one of my critics in the Squawkbox. I have a dear friend who constantly reminds me to stay "above the fold."
I try to do what he encourages me as often as possible. However, there comes a time when I must meet an individual where he/she is, especially when the things they are saying are not true about me.
I am Dougherty County Commissioner Anthony Jones. I try to serve the citizens of District 6 to the best of my ability by advocating for them on issues dear to their hearts. I am a want-to-be politician, trying to navigate the high tides called politics, where along the way everyone is not going to be happy about my intentions. I understand the process quite clearly. What I do not understand is why an individual would dishonestly misrepresent me or my intentions and continue to do so in the Albany Herald’s Squawkbox when a solar project issue comes up in one of our commission meetings.
Case in point: Thursday, April 13, a Squawker writes “What? Solar project in Dougherty County? Ask Commissioner Anthony Jones about the noise coming from these panels. Oh, this is laughable. Anthony Jones voted against one of these two years ago, again stating that the noise would be too detrimental to the surrounding neighbors.”
I kid you not, one of the most dishonest things this person has said about me. Guess what folks? This is not the first time he’s said this about me in the Squawkbox. The sad thing about this matter is I let it go on without saying anything about his dishonest remarks, and each time he stretches his comments further and further. I am going to push back now!
I think the most amazing thing about this gentleman is he is one of my constituents who lived near the solar project the Board of Commissioners, along with myself, approved on Gaissert Road and extends over to Moultrie Road. I have to fault myself for this gentleman's dishonest squawks about me.
Remember, I told you in the beginning of this letter I was a want-to-be politician not really knowing what to do? Only, in this case, one afternoon I started to drive around the community and see if the citizens where the solar project was being proposed were for or against the project. I met this gentlemen, I believe, standing in his yard. I introduced myself to him, and we began to talk about the purposed project. My knowledge about solar panels was very limited other than seeing them standing up in the middle of fields that were once used as farmland.
The gentleman's knowledge, from what I gathered talking with him, was very limited as well. I do remember saying aloud, "I wonder if those things make any noise?" Now, every time a solar projects issues come up, he uses the Squawkbox to whip me over the head about something I didn’t know. If he was such an expert on solar panels, talkative as he was, surely, he would have answered the question for me.
One could say, why didn’t he answer the question? Simple. He didn’t know anything about them himself.
Sir, please be reminded I am smarter than I look in my old truck and farm hat; I could say smarter than you are when I am sleeping. Please discontinue your dishonest rhetoric about me in the Squawkbox or any place else. If I can be of assistance to you in any way, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me. I promise, I won't ask myself a question aloud in your presence about something I don’t know anything about.
I am yours truly,
Anthony Jones
Anthony Jones is the Dougherty County Commissioner for District 6 and the retired County Extension Coordinator, University of Georgia/Dougherty County.
