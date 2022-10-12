Churches are really just places of business today. Religion is selling a beautifully packaged, narrowly functional product to consumers. This product is like a pharmaceutical that has a specific and predictable effect on individual health. Unfortunately, the religious product does not have a very comprehensive effect on society’s overall health and wellness.
Churches are selling how to believe like Jesus and live life like Jesus. Problem is, the ancient book that provides the basis for this instruction is read today as a book about sexual morality, personal ethics, and families, and Jesus is seen as a teacher of mainly these things.
But the Bible is a book about the history of an ancient democratic society. The priests, pastors and rabbis who study it today are not trained historians, so the book they exercise guardianship over is not particularly comprehensible to them. A doctrine that restricts itself to honesty, sexual ethics, sacraments and love misses a huge part of Jesus’ teaching, the part about society, law, economics and government.
How are we going to recover that part, and learn who Jesus really was and what he really taught?
— Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.