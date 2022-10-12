Dear Editor:

Churches are really just places of business today. Religion is selling a beautifully packaged, narrowly functional product to consumers. This product is like a pharmaceutical that has a specific and predictable effect on individual health. Unfortunately, the religious product does not have a very comprehensive effect on society’s overall health and wellness.

Squawkbox

  By Albany Herald Readers
