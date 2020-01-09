I’m writing to counter the misinformation presented by Donald Cole in his Editorial concerning Sanford Bishop. Cole mischaracterized the truth and used alternative facts, the hallmark of Republicans.
Cole falsely claims that Sanford Bishop “put his contempt for the people of southwest Georgia on full display.” In reality, Cole is putting his contempt for Sanford Bishop on full display. Hurricane Michael was devastating to much of America. Cole’s lies would have you believe that Democrats in general and Sanford Bishop in particular withheld sorely needed aid to Georgia in an attempt to get more aid for Puerto Rico.
If you only watch Fox News, you may believe that, but the well-informed recognized that for what it was: a Republican diversionary tactic. What Donald Cole so conveniently left out was that Sonny Perdue, the former governor of Georgia and current Agriculture Secretary, heads the department that distributes the aid that Cole falsely claims Sanford Bishop withheld.
Cole then brought up the USMCA, which he claims is better than NAFTA in every way. Cole didn’t mention that USMCA was passed the day after impeachment. He also failed to mention that the deal cannot go into effect because Canada has not approved it.
We won’t even get into how many bills are languishing on Moscow Mitch McConnell’s desk. Donald Cole’s misinformation campaign against Sanford Bishop is downright prejudicial. Cole fails to acknowledge that there are more people in the 2nd District than him and, as one of those people, I feel well-represented.
— Willis Weaver
Albany
