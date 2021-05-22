In reference to the recent letter to the editor printed in The Albany Herald titled "Specialized hospitals needed for treatment of mentally ill:

What I found most interesting about this letter is the number of times it referenced "the" mentally ill. (13) Like "the" blacks, it is best avoided.

Harold Maio

Fort Myers, Fla.

