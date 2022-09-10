hope campbell photo.jpg

Hope Campbell

I am writing this to the citizens of Albany, the Albany City Commission, the Albany Chamber of Commerce, and The Albany Herald in an effort to correct the misinformation circulating with respect to the application by Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital to the Historic Preservation Commission to demolish four historic buildings, with the Beaux Arts-style high school the centerpiece of the application.

1. The HPC was established in 1996 by the Albany and Dougherty County Boards of Commissioners with the sole purpose of protecting and preserving Albany’s historic districts and the architectural assets within them. A list of historic districts and architectural assets was compiled, and guidelines were established by professional architectural preservationists. The HPC’s standard procedure is to review requests for Certificates of Appropriateness submitted by applicants before their hearing. This ensures that personal feelings are not imposed on any decision and that the commission follows the ordinances and guidelines that were established by the city and county.

Hope Campbell, an Albany native, has owned a local interior design business for many years. She and her husband, Bruce, live in an 1826 home that they restored.

