June is Pride Month, and while it was developed to commemorate the 1969 riots at the Stonewall Inn, it has since grown to be a national celebration of the diversity, accomplishments and beauty of the LGBTQ community.

Along with the celebration, we must also commit to addressing health disparities in the LGBTQ community, including the disproportionate levels of tobacco-related lung diseases due to decades of direct targeting by Big Tobacco. Tobacco use among LGB adults is significantly higher than the national average – 16.1% of LGB adults smoke cigarettes compared to 12.3% of heterosexual adults (data on smoking among transgender adults isn’t available). And menthol cigarette use is more prevalent among LGB adults at 49% compared to 40% among heterosexual adults.

As an ally of the LGBTQ community, I am passionate about ending the sale of menthol cigarettes because it’s time to end these health disparities in the LGBTQ community. Members of the LGBTQ community have faced a history of oppression and discrimination that directly translates to disproportionate health risks. This includes having a greater risk of substance abuse and mental health issues, as well as higher rates of tobacco use and vaping in comparison to the heterosexual/cisgender community.

We have a tremendous opportunity to save lives and reduce the toll of tobacco on the health of Georgia LGBTQ residents. I encourage Georgia residents to join me and share their voices at Lung.org/ActonMenthol in support of the FDA’s proposed rules for ending the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

Rabih Bechara

Atlanta

