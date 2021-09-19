...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of Big Bend Florida and Georgia, including the
following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal
Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor,
Lafayette, and Madison. In Georgia, Baker, Brooks, Calhoun,
Clay, Colquitt, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller,
Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Terrell, Thomas, and Worth.
* Until 8 AM EDT Monday
* Heavy rain is possible at times through tonight over parts of
southwest Georgia and the eastern Big Bend of Florida.
Additional amounts of up to 3 inches are possible. Any slow
moving bands or lines of rain could lead to flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
My name is Darius Robinson. I'm sending this letter to inform the editors that Albany-born Kylie Sonique Love won the reality television competition "Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars 6," which is an Emmy-award winning show and the most popular LGBT broadcast on an international scale.
I know there was an article written about her in 2014, and there is no better time to recognize such good representation for our city. There has not been anything like this since Philip Philips won "American Idol" and he was recognized by the city. I'm not sure who else to contact for Albany to recognize her. I really hope you consider it.
