To the Editor:

My name is Darius Robinson. I'm sending this letter to inform the editors that Albany-born Kylie Sonique Love won the reality television competition "Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars 6," which is an Emmy-award winning show and the most popular LGBT broadcast on an international scale.

I know there was an article written about her in 2014, and there is no better time to recognize such good representation for our city. There has not been anything like this since Philip Philips won "American Idol" and he was recognized by the city. I'm not sure who else to contact for Albany to recognize her. I really hope you consider it.

Darius Robinson

Albany

