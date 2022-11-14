Who can bring a better life for all of us after the Dec. 6 election, Sen. Warnock or his opponent? Think about it.
Sen. Warnock has already voted for the Inflation Reduction Act, which imposed a $35 cap on the cost of insulin for Medicare seniors. He pushed to expand health insurance coverage in Georgia, which he worked to do by expanding Medicaid to lower-income residents. Along with the pro-choice majority of the U. S. population, Sen. Warnock says, “Reproductive justice is consistent with my commitment to ensuring health care as a human right. I believe unequivocally in a woman’s right to choose.”
He has a highly positive career record and personal character that is widely esteemed.
The time for us to make a great difference is now. Historically black university students and other adults acknowledge how critical thinking makes more clear our academic priorities and our engagement with community needs and learning. As a retired black college professor, I encourage us all to empower our actions to get out the vote.
You empower the hero in your actions.
The Rev. Dr. Charles Grose
Former resident of Claxton, Georgia
