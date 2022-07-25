marc hyden 1.jpg

Marc Hyden

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you likely know that women’s health and reproductive rights have dominated national debates. While always important issues, the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe. v. Wade has ensured that they will continue to take center stage in political campaigns for years to come.

Time will tell how debates over abortion in particular will ultimately be resolved, but there are some small concrete steps that state and federal governments can take to alleviate health care burdens facing women. It begins with embracing freer markets, and there may be hope on the horizon as states reduce barriers to birth control and the Food and Drug Administration mulls making some hormonal contraception available over the counter.

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. Follow him on Twitter at @marc hyden.

Tags

More Opinion

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.