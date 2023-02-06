marc hyden 1.jpg

Marc Hyden

Riots rocked Atlanta in a sad scene on Jan. 21 that left Peachtree Street scarred from the smoldering destruction.

“Masked activists dressed in all black threw rocks and lit fireworks in front of a skyscraper that houses the Atlanta Police Foundation, shattering large glass windows,” wrote NPR. “They then lit a police cruiser on fire, smashed more windows and vandalized walls with anti-police graffiti as stunned tourists scattered.”

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc hyden.

