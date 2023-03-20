marc hyden 1.jpg

Marc Hyden

A federal judge sentenced disgraced former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill to hard time on March 14. He’s set to serve up to 18 months in a federal penitentiary for crimes related to his tenure as sheriff — marking a precipitous fall for the once larger-than-life character who loomed large over Clayton County.

While in office, Hill was fond of styling himself after Batman, but he may find a quote from another fictional superhero, Spiderman, appropriate: “With great power comes great responsibility.” It’s the latest reminder that government officials — especially those in law enforcement — have extraordinary powers, and they need to be held to high standards.

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc hyden.

