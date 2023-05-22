...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest Georgia, including the following
counties, Dougherty and Lee.
* WHEN...Until 115 PM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1126 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen in the last 1 Hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Albany, East Albany, Turner City, Marine Corps Logistics
Base, Walker, South Albany, Palmyra, Southwest Ga Regional
A/P, Forrester, Lockett Crossing, Stocks and Armena.
http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale,
Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton,
Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf,
Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden,
Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf,
Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson,
Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, North Walton, South Walton and
Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun,
Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin,
Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph,
Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Through late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several rounds of heavy rainfall are possible over the next
two days. Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are
expected with isolated totals of 4 to 7 inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
MARC HYDEN: Feds don’t trust women to read birth control directions
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could be on the verge of reversing decades of misguided precedent surrounding women’s use of long-available birth control pills. This would be a welcome change, given that the drug-regulating agency hasn’t historically trusted women to manage their own health care.
This development stems from a recent meeting of an FDA panel of advisors who unanimously recommended approving over-the-counter access to a particular birth control pill known as Opill. The drug is far from new. It has been on the market since 1973 and, like many other contraceptive pills, relies only on the hormone progestin, which is a tried and true form of birth control. Despite this, it has been available by prescription only for decades, but there’s reason for cautious optimism that this could change and greatly benefit women in Georgia and across the country.