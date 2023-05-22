The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could be on the verge of reversing decades of misguided precedent surrounding women’s use of long-available birth control pills. This would be a welcome change, given that the drug-regulating agency hasn’t historically trusted women to manage their own health care.

This development stems from a recent meeting of an FDA panel of advisors who unanimously recommended approving over-the-counter access to a particular birth control pill known as Opill. The drug is far from new. It has been on the market since 1973 and, like many other contraceptive pills, relies only on the hormone progestin, which is a tried and true form of birth control. Despite this, it has been available by prescription only for decades, but there’s reason for cautious optimism that this could change and greatly benefit women in Georgia and across the country.

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc_hyden.

