If you are already sick of political advertisements, campaign mailers and door-knockers, then I have some disheartening news for you. Not only will these tactics continue from now until the Nov. 8 general election, but due to Georgia’s elections laws, the election could extend weeks beyond this.

Like most of my readers, I shudder at this thought. A drawn-out election cycle isn’t particularly productive or enjoyable. It will cost taxpayers a bounty, force Georgians to endure incessant campaign attacks and create political uncertainty along the way. Combined, this is an important reminder that Georgia policymakers ought to update the Peach State’s election laws.

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc_hyden.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.