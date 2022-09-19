marc hyden 1.jpg

Marc Hyden

Back in 2020, I wrote about how jails and prisons were fast becoming the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak and the government needed to enact reforms quickly to limit jail populations safely. While many Georgia jails took some action to limit the virus’ spread, the pandemic hit local jails hard — although a recent report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fresh Take Georgia shows that it is nearly impossible to know how hard.

More than two years after COVID-19 crashed onto the scene, the pandemic is still simmering. Thankfully, the virus has evolved into a less dangerous malady, but it still poses deadly risks for some, given that roughly 460 people die of the ailment per day across the country — undoubtedly including some who were incarcerated. Confronted by these realities, administrators and policymakers need to promote further reforms to better manage jails.

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc hyden.

Tags

More Opinion

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.