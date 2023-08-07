...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 111
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 114 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM
EDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Tuesday
morning through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on
relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&
featured
MARC HYDEN: Kemp right to urge high-court rollback of regulatory power
Depending on your political persuasion, the last few years have either been a golden age for the U.S. Supreme Court or a dark era of eroding rights and protections. Thanks in part to U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former President Trump, the court now enjoys a conservative supermajority. In fact, Republican presidents have nominated six of the court’s nine justices, and they’ve ruled like you might imagine.
Since U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the court, they’ve taken on numerous landmark cases dealing with abortion, gun rights, religious freedom, the Environmental Protection Agency and so on. In the process, the court has seemed pleased to ignore the legal doctrine of stare decisis, which gives deference to previous rulings and overturn precedent. Doing so is absolutely necessary at times, given that some legal precedent is horribly misguided.