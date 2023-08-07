Depending on your political persuasion, the last few years have either been a golden age for the U.S. Supreme Court or a dark era of eroding rights and protections. Thanks in part to U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former President Trump, the court now enjoys a conservative supermajority. In fact, Republican presidents have nominated six of the court’s nine justices, and they’ve ruled like you might imagine.

Since U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the court, they’ve taken on numerous landmark cases dealing with abortion, gun rights, religious freedom, the Environmental Protection Agency and so on. In the process, the court has seemed pleased to ignore the legal doctrine of stare decisis, which gives deference to previous rulings and overturn precedent. Doing so is absolutely necessary at times, given that some legal precedent is horribly misguided.

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc_hyden.

