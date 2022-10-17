President Joe Biden grabbed headlines as he announced his intention to pardon federal convictions for simple marijuana possession.

“Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit,” Biden said in a statement. “It’s time that we right these wrongs.”

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc hyden.

