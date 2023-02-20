marc hyden 1.jpg

Marc Hyden

The Georgia Republican Party is getting a makeover. Its troubled chief — David Shafer — announced that he will not run for re-election, which can only be considered a benefit to the GOP. After all, his tenure has been disastrous.

“He was a key promoter of Trump’s election fraud lies,” wrote the Atlanta Journal Constitution, “and his role as a ‘fake’ elector has potentially put him in the crosshairs of state and federal investigators weighing whether to file criminal charges against the former president and his allies on allegations they tried to illegally overturn the election.”

