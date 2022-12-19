marc hyden 1.jpg

Marc Hyden

In a matter of days, millions of families will gather to celebrate Christ’s birthday — a birth that we have been taught supposedly occurred specifically on Dec. 25, but did it really? The answer — while not necessarily central to the Christian faith — isn’t quite so simple.

For one, the gospels fail to disclose when Jesus was born, although the Gospel of Luke mentions shepherds and sheep at the time of the nativity, which intimates a springtime birth. The fact that the gospels’ authors chose not to include a date shouldn’t be viewed as a glaring oversight. Contrary to Roman practices, Jews and early Christians at the time didn’t place much importance on birth dates. Rather, celebrating gods’ birthdays seemed like a distinctly pagan activity to many early church leaders.

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute, and he is a long-time Georgia resident. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc hyden.

