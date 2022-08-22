marc hyden 1.jpg

Marc Hyden

Oftentimes, reality and lofty dreams do not necessarily line up — at least not immediately. This sentiment rang true during a recent fight over criminal justice reform in the state’s capital where the city council debated leasing beds in the underutilized Atlanta City Detention Center to Fulton County.

In the face of scores of impassioned — and sometimes downright insulting — activists, the city’s progressive councilmembers stood firm and voted to aid Fulton County — thereby postponing plans to repurpose the city jail. Given the circumstances, this was a reasonable choice in the short-term, and with some jails overcrowding in Georgia, this deal demonstrates the kind of goodwill between city and county governments that other localities can learn from.

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc hyden.

