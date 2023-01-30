marc hyden 1.jpg

Marc Hyden

Once a national leader in criminal justice reform, Georgia is tied for dead last in one justice-related metric. It is one of only three states that automatically treats all 17-year-olds as adults in the justice system — a misguided policy that lawmakers need to reverse.

There have been successive attempts to raise the age of adult criminal responsibility in Georgia over the past few years, but they have fallen short. Nevertheless, it looks poised to be an important issue in the 2023 legislative session, but approving it could be a difficult slog.

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc hyden.

Tags

More Opinion

Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated