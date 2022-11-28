marc hyden 1.jpg

Marc Hyden

After weeks of speculation, former President Trump announced his third White House bid — eliciting a range of emotions from adulation, to apathy, to dread. He telegraphed his decision in a long rambling speech from his gilded Mar-a-Lago resort, and it didn’t take long for conservative resistance to crop up.

The bubbling opposition seems reminiscent of Trump’s 2016 campaign in which some Republican elites banded together under the banner of Never-Trump and put forth a less-than-exciting and largely unknown alternative candidate: attorney David French. Trump plowed through and won.

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. Follow him on Twitter at @marc hyden.

