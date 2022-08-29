If you feel like D.C. officials are giving Americans mixed signals, you aren’t alone. A couple of weeks ago, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. Among many things, it is ostensibly supposed to reduce the deficit by hundreds of billions of dollars and curtail inflation — although Penn Wharton University asserts that it will have little noticeable impact.

Taming inflation and deficit spending sounds wonderful, but whatever fiscal benefits the Inflation Reduction Act will allegedly provide will almost certainly be wiped out by Biden’s most recent foray into fiscal irresponsibility: student loan forgiveness. His plan arbitrarily picks winners and losers and will hamstring American taxpayers for decades to come.

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc_hyden.

