Marc Hyden

Hang out in Georgia’s political circles and you are sure to hear policymakers boasting about the Peach State’s low unemployment rate, which stands at around 2.9%. While that’s a brag-worthy stat, it tells only part of the story. Georgia, like the rest of the country, has other problems with its active work force. Most notably, employment rates are lower than before the pandemic and employers often struggle to fill open positions.

“There would be 2.9 million more workers [across the country] today if labor force participation was the same as in February 2020 [before the pandemic],” reads an October 2022 U.S. Chamber of Commerce report. That’s a considerable number of potential employees who are seemingly missing in action.

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc hyden.

