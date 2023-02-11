...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Florida and Georgia, including the following
areas, in Florida, Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal
Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden,
Inland Bay, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland
Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, Madison and
Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun,
Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee,
Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner
and Worth.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected in
the watch area today, with local amounts over Southwest
Georgia exceeding 3 inches. This will come on top of locally
heavy rains which already occurred over the course of
Thursday night, Friday, and Friday night. Locations that
received the heaviest rain on Friday will be especially
vulnerable to additional rainfall, including areas from
Madison, Florida, to Lake Park, Georgia. If these rainfall
amounts come quickly on soil that is already wet, then flash
flooding would be possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
MARIE GARCEAU: Tips on how to stay sober on Valentine's Day
For many people, Valentine’s Day is a welcome day of spending time with a significant other, sharing chocolate, flowers and romance.
For many others, it can be a dreaded reminder of being single and can hash up past memories. This can be particularly trying for someone in recovery from addiction. Most people fresh out of rehab are not jumping into the dating scene.
Valentine’s Day has a way of rehashing old memories. It can create triggering situations or stress that could cause someone to have the urge to use drugs or alcohol. Fortunately, there are practical ways to stay sober during Valentine’s Day, whether you place significance on the day or not.
Initially, if you know Valentine’s Day will cause some stress or trigger a relapse, ensure that you have a safety net and support available. Arrange to meet with sober friends or attend a support meeting. Do activities that take your mind off of the cravings.
If you need help, reach out for support, do not wait until it is too late. Valentine’s Day can be a chance to celebrate your relationship with yourself and with family and friends who support your sobriety and recovery.
Secondly, counter the culture and make Valentine’s Day your own. Create your own traditions with your kids, parents, friends or family members. Use the day as an opportunity to celebrate other forms of love.
If you are celebrating with a significant other, arrange sober activities that do not emphasize drinking. If you are feeling exceptionally comfortable with yourself, treat yourself to dinner and a movie and celebrate your sobriety.
“Some of the best ways to celebrate our sobriety is by doing things for ourselves that promote our sobriety,” Michael Leach of Addicted.org says. “This could include volunteer work, personal development, achieving short-term goals, or focusing on personal health.”
Finally, avoid stressful situations and plan for relapse triggers. Suppose there is a particular situation or group of people that places you on edge. In that case, you have every right to avoid it or them. Plan for any triggering situations and cope with them in a healthy manner.
Additionally, it can be a good idea to unplug from social media, especially if the onslaught of love and romance is too much to handle.
Make the day your own or treat it like any other day. Either way, remind yourself why you’re sober and stay focused on the positive.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Marie Garceau has been working in the field of substance use and addiction recovery for more than a decade. Her primary focus is to reach out to the community and spread awareness to educate others about the dangers of drug use and to help prevent individuals from using drugs.