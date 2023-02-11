For many people, Valentine’s Day is a welcome day of spending time with a significant other, sharing chocolate, flowers and romance.

For many others, it can be a dreaded reminder of being single and can hash up past memories. This can be particularly trying for someone in recovery from addiction. Most people fresh out of rehab are not jumping into the dating scene.

Marie Garceau has been working in the field of substance use and addiction recovery for more than a decade. Her primary focus is to reach out to the community and spread awareness to educate others about the dangers of drug use and to help prevent individuals from using drugs.

More Opinion