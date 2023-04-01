Dear Editor:
The more I read about mass killings in schools and public places around our country, the more conflicted I become. I am a hunter and a gun collector. I even have an assault weapon myself.
For several years, I have dismissed complaints about assault weapons. After all, United States citizens have always possessed military or military-style rifles. Why should assault weapons be any different? Why should these weapons be singled out as instruments of terror?
It finally dawned on me why assault weapons are different. The difference is not that they kill more easily or more widely. The difference is that assault weapons are “fun.”
Carrying the Springfield bolt-action rifle that our troops used in World War I is not “fun.” Carrying the Garand semi-automatic rifle that our troops used in World War II is not “fun.”
Actually firing a Springfield rifle or a Garand rifle is punishing, even with military training. The recoil of both is very strong, and learning to hold one of these rifles and fire it properly takes training. It is really not “fun.”
Although I do not know for sure, I do not think any school in this country, or any public gathering, has ever been the scene of a mass shooting with hunting rifles or the military rifles that were available before Vietnam.
The Armalite semi-automatic rifle, which became the M-16 Army weapon, is very light, relatively speaking, and has almost no recoil, again relatively speaking. These weapons and their progeny can be successfully fired by a very young person who might not actually be able to carry a Springfield rifle or a Garand rifle. It is “fun.”
Assault weapons are intrinsically more dangerous than weapons not chambered for assault weapon calibers and should be subject to more and stricter regulation.
The conclusion I draw is that most, if not all, of the mass shootings that we have seen in the last several years would not have happened without the availability of semi-automatic weapons in current military calibers.
Michael C. Hall
Albany
Michael C. Hall is a partner in the Albany-based Hall & Williamson
PC law firm.
