Dear Albany Herald Editor,
It is no surprise church members who follow a materialistic pastor are buried in debt, do not responsibly save for retirement, don’t save for their children’s education, and disregard preventive home and car maintenance. They are convinced their financial sacrifice pleases God if it allows their pastor to drive a Porsche and reside in an upscale neighborhood.
Church members have been warned about deceitful pastors. In 2 Corinthians 11:14, the Bible says, “For Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light. It is not surprising, then, if his servants masquerade as servants of righteousness.”
In 2 Timothy 3:6, the Bible says these Porsche-driving servants of Satan, “Worm their way into homes and gain control over weak-willed women.”
In Jude 1:12, the Bible says, “These men are shepherds who only feed themselves and flatter others for their advantage.” They flatter tithes out of fixed-income widows and financially challenged church members
God is pleased when church members are not played for fools.
Kevin Palmer
Evans
