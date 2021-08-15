South Georgia children are returning to school at a particularly precarious time in our battle against COVID-19. The delta variant has become the overwhelmingly dominant strain of the virus. It is more contagious and is impacting younger and healthier people in greater numbers than previous variants.
In many areas of the country, pediatric intensive care units have filled with children who are critically ill because of COVID-19. According to a recent report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, Georgia’s rate of COVID-19 cases among children is greater than the national average.
We all want to do what is best for our children. As the physicians who care for your kids and dedicate our lives to serving the health care needs of our communities, we think it is our responsibility to advocate for face mask requirements in schools – especially since children under age 12 are not currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at K-12 schools, regardless of their vaccination status. If wearing a face mask is optional, we fear many students will choose not to wear one. Only a few days into the school year, there have already been instances of COVID-19 spread among some students in southwest Georgia.
No one wants schools to have to shut down and return to virtual classes as they had to do last year. There is no doubt that students receive the best education when they are in the classroom with their teachers, but it is imperative that the school environment is safe.
The science is clear. Proper use of face masks significantly reduces the spread of the coronavirus. Required masking will protect students and give schools the best opportunity to minimize interruptions, and we encourage all school systems in the area to consider mask requirements.
Dr. IIdike Babka, Pediatrician, Albany Area Primary Health Care
Dr. James E. (Eddie) Black, Medical Director of Emergency Services, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Dr. Andrew Carlson, Pediatrician, Children’s Medical Associates at The Veranda
Dr. Kristin Collier, Chief of Medical Staff, Phoebe Sumter Medical Center
Dr. Grace Davis, Pediatrician, Sylvester Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine P.C.
Dr. Rupert Dyer, Pediatrician, Albany Area Primary Health Care
Dr. Bill Fricks, Family Medicine, Director of Phoebe Family Medicine Residency
Dr. Johnathan Gaskins, Medical Director of Emergency Services, Phoebe Worth Medical Center
Dr. Dianna Grant, Chief Medical Officer, Phoebe Putney Health System
Dr. Derek Heard, Medical Director of Primary Care, Phoebe Physicians Group
Dr. Kathy Hudson, Chief Medical Officer, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Dr. Chirag Jani, Chief of Medical Staff, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Dr. Dale Lawson, Medical Director of Emergency Services, Phoebe Sumter Medical Center
Dr. Nelson Madrazo, Pediatrician, Sumter Pediatrics
Dr. Anthony Moreschi, Pediatrician, Moreschi Pediatrics LLC
Dr. Mary Joyce Neal, Pediatrician, Albany Area Primary Health Care
Dr. Jack Owens, Medical Director of Neonatology, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Dr. Perveen Punjani, Pediatrician, Albany Area Primary Health Care
Dr. Antonio Remollino, Pediatrician, Sumter Pediatrics
Dr. William Sewell, Medical Director of Women & Children’s Services, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Dr. Qamar Shaikh, Pediatrician, Albany Area Primary Health Care
Dr. Tania Smith, Pediatrician, Prestige Pediatrics
Dr. Edwin Taylor, Pediatrician, Phoebe Sumer Pediatrics
Dr. Joana Dorwuona-Tettey, Pediatrician, Albany Area Primary Health Care
Dr. Madelaine Santos-Vega, Pediatrician, CareConnect Pediatrics
Dr. Sarah Waling, Pediatrician, Albany Area Primary Health Care
